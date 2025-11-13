King is back! Virat Kohli storms past Babar Azam in latest ICC ODI rankings; Rohit Sharma retains top spot

Virat Kohli’s impressive comeback has pushed him ahead of Babar Azam in the latest ICC ODI Rankings, marking a major shift at the top. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma continues to dominate the No. 1 position with consistent performances, strengthening India’s hold in the ODI charts.

Virat Kohli has made a significant leap in the ICC men's ODI rankings, according to the latest update from the International Cricket Council. Remarkably, the Indian cricket sensation achieved this milestone despite only scoring 74 runs in the ODI series against Australia, where he also recorded two ducks in two one-day matches.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has maintained his position as the No. 1 ODI batter, becoming the oldest player to earn the title of best one-day batter at the age of 38 years and 182 days. Additionally, the top five rankings feature another Indian player.

In a noteworthy development, Virat Kohli has overtaken Babar Azam to claim the fifth position in the ICC men's ODI rankings. Meanwhile, the Pakistani star has struggled, failing to score a single century in his last four one-day matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

As a result, Babar has fallen to the 7th position with 709 rating points, while Kohli has ascended to the 5th spot with 725 rating points.

In other news, Pakistan's Salman Agha and spinner Abrar Ahmed have achieved their career-best rankings in ODIs, thanks to their outstanding performances in home matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Salman scored an impressive unbeaten 105 runs off 87 balls in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, along with scores of 69 and an unbeaten 5 runs against South Africa. He has climbed 14 places in the rankings, now sitting at 16th among batters.

In the T20 Batters rankings, Shubman Gill, alongside Tilak Varma, has made a notable rise, moving up 8 ranks to the 22nd position. Gill's performances included innings of 46 and an unbeaten 29 runs against Australia. New Zealand's Tim Robinson has also made strides, climbing 18 places to reach the 23rd position, while West Indies' Rovman Powell has gained 4 spots, now positioned at 30th.

