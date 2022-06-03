'Hope followers increased': Kieron Pollard slams Aakash Chopra, but deletes his tweet later

Kieron Pollard hits back at Aakash Chopra, deletes tweets later

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard surprised cricket fans after taking a jibe at cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra on Twitter. But that wasn't the shocking part, Pollard later deleted his tweet, which led to further speculation.

From the looks of it, Pollard appeared to hit back at Chopra, who had criticised Pollard all season long for his below performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

While the side led by Rohit Sharma failed to perform as a unit, as they finished in 10th place, which was a shock in itself, the subdued performances from Pollard came as a big surprise. The former West Indies skipper was dropped from the side in the latter stages of the season, having scored just 144 runs in 11 innings.

One of the most experienced players in T20 cricket, Pollard didn't take kindly to some of the criticism directed towards him as he hit back at Aakash Chopra on Twitter, before shockingly, deleting his tweet.

"Hope the fan base and followers increased @cricketaakash… keep it flowing .. #t20.!!," wrote Pollard on the micro-blogging platform, before deleting his tweet.

Kieron Pollard's abysmal form in IPL 2022

Having won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard struggled massively in IPL 2022. On many occasions, with his big ability, the West Indies star had often won matches for his team single-handedly, but he had a forgettable campaign this year.

Chopra meanwhile had criticised Pollard for his subdued performances in IPL 2022, going as far as claiming that fans might have seen the last of him, in a Mumbai Indians shirt.

"I think we have seen the last of Kieron Pollard. INR 6 crores will be released if they don’t retain him. I think they can let Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.6 crore) go as well. I am not sure about Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.3 crore) but they can definitely say bye-bye to Tymal Mills (INR 1.5 crore)," Aakash Chopra had said on his YouTube channel recently.