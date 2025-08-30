Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Kieron Pollard registers major T20 record, becomes second cricketer ever to...

In the previous match of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders star all-rounder Kieron Pollard registed his name in history books with his 19-run knock off just 9 balls. Know more about it below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Kieron Pollard registers major T20 record, becomes second cricketer ever to...
Pollard scored 19 off just 9 balls against Barbados Royals
Kieron Pollard has etched his name in history books after he played a 19-run knock against Barbados Royals (BR) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. The Trinbago Knight Riders' (TKR) star all-rounder remained unbeaten on 19 off just 9 balls in the chase of 179 against BR on Friday and added another jewel to his crown after he became the first player in the world to score 14,000 runs and scalp 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

 

On the batting front, only Chris Gayle is ahead of Pollard, who has over 14,000 runs in the 20-over format. So far, Pollard has played 712 T20 games and scored 14,000 runs, and has 332 wickets to his name. He took retirement from international cricket after playing 101 T20Is. Pollard now needs just 563 runs to surpass his former West Indies teammate and become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, which is quite possible in the next couple of months since Gayle is no longer active in T20 cricket.

 

TKR vs BR, CPL 2025

 

BR posted 178/6 in 20 overs, wherein Sherfane Rutherford and Kadeem Alleyne played 45 and 41 run innings. Trinbago Knight Riders convincingly defeated Barbados Royals by 7 wickets on Friday with 13 balls to spare.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CPL T20 (@cplt20)

Colin Munro was declared the Player of the Match for his 67-run knock off 44 balls. Apart from Munro, skipper Nicholas Pooran also smashed a half-century, securing a comfortable win for TKR. With this win, TKR are currently at the top of the Points Table with four wins out of the five matches played so far.

