Kieron Pollard hits 6 4 1 4 4 6 1 against 'friend' Dwayne Bravo in T10 League game

The off-field friendship and on-field battle between Caribbean cricketers Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo is not new as another episode of the same transpired on Sunday evening in the ongoing season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

During the game between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls, the Gladaitors skipper Kieron Pollard had to do the most of the haevylifting after his team was in a bit of trouble when they were reduced to 54/4 by the Bulls. Pollard looked aggressive from the start and took on every bowler and was depositing the white cherry all over the park.

However, he went into his beast mode when he saw his Dwayne Bravo at the bowler's end. Pollard welcomed Bravo with a huge six on the second ball of the 7th over, followed by a four on the next one. Pollard hit another boundary on the final ball of the same over.

Also read Kieron Pollard dead? THIS is the truth

Bravo to Pollard today: 6,4,1,4,4,6,1 #AbuDhabiT10 — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) February 1, 2021

When the 37-year old came back for his next over, Pakistan pacer Anwar Ali faced the first three balls, before the ends changed as he got out on the third ball. The Trinidadian faced another pasting in the remaining three balls as Pollard sent the ball for a four, a six and a single on the last ball, ruining Bravo's figures as he finished with figures of 1/34 in his quota of two overs.

Also read Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for DB vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Pollard Power Mode: Engaged The @TeamDGladiators skipper has 36* from 14 balls with 2 overs to go. #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/PKxcwWMWXg — T10 League (@T10League) February 1, 2021

Pollard got out to his Trinbago Knight Riders teammate Ali Khan on the first ball of the final over of the Gladiators' innings but not before playing a scintillating innings of 47 runs off just 18 balls to get his side's score to 118.

As usual, after the game, the two dear friends were seen involved in a heartwarming conversation and chilling.