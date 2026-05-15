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Kieron Pollard faces BCCI heat after audible outburst at fourth umpire during PBKS vs MI clash

Kieron Pollard faced scrutiny from the BCCI after an alleged audible obscenity directed towards the fourth umpire during the PBKS vs MI clash. The incident sparked debate and invited disciplinary action following the high-intensity encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

Kieron Pollard faces BCCI heat after audible outburst at fourth umpire during PBKS vs MI clash
Mumbai Indian's Batting Coach Keiron Pollard (Courtesy: PTI)
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Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai Indians batting coach, landed himself in hot water with the BCCI after their clash against Punjab Kings. In the tense 19th over, Pollard got caught using some pretty colorful language directed at the fourth umpire—loud enough for everyone to hear. The authorities didn’t ignore it; they slapped him with a 15% fine on his match fee and gave him one demerit point under Article 2.3 of the IPL code of conduct, which covers “audible obscenity during a match.” The BCCI made it clear in their statement, stressing that both players and team officials have to stay professional, especially when tempers run high.

"Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians, has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials. 

"Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match," the statement read.

Pollard didn’t put up a fight. He admitted what he did and accepted the punishment from match referee Pankaj Dharmani. It’s good to see accountability, although incidents like this highlight how easily emotions spill over during big games.

For Mumbai Indians, that match ended on a much more positive note. Wins have been pretty scarce for them this season—they haven’t performed anywhere near their usual standards and were knocked out of the playoff race early. Their victory over PBKS was only their fourth, and Tilak Varma delivered a crucial 75-run innings, steering Mumbai to chase down 201 with six wickets still in hand. It was a rare bright moment in an otherwise tough campaign.

On the other side, Punjab Kings suffered the kind of defeat that makes qualifying for the playoffs a complicated equation. After starting strong with six wins, they suddenly veered off course, losing five in a row. Now, to stay in the hunt for the playoffs, they have to win every remaining match, and hope the math works out in their favor—something every cricket fan knows is easier said than done.

Both these stories—a coach losing his cool and teams fighting for survival—mirror the high stakes and relentless pressure of the IPL. Every match, every decision, and even every word uttered on the field can make headlines. That’s what keeps fans glued to their screens and the tournament so fiercely competitive year after year.

Also read| 'If I have to prove...': Virat Kohli makes 2027 ODI World Cup intent clear with firm condition

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