KIA Super League: India's Smriti Mandhana smashes joint-fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket

Playing for Western Storm, Mandhana got to her fifty in just 18 balls and remained unbeaten on 52 off 19 deliveries.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2018, 12:06 AM IST

India's Smriti Mandhana was at her brutal best on Sunday as she blasted the joint-fastest T20 half century off all time during a KIA Super League (KSL) match in Taunton. Playing for Western Storm, she got to her fifty in just 18 balls and remained unbeaten on 52 off 19 deliveries.

Mandhana's effort earned her team an 18-run victory against Loughborough Lightning, she was also declared the Player of the Match. The league is England's premier Twenty20 tournament for women, and Mandhana is the first Indian to feature in it. She smashed five boundaries and four sixes during her stellar knock in the six-over-per-side match on Sunday. She now co-owns the record for the fastest fifty in women’s T20s with New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

The left-hander is known for her 'see the ball, hit the ball' style of play. She made a name for herself after an impressive ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. In 2018 itself, Mandhana has scored two blazing international half-centuries. She got one off 30 balls against Australia, before scoring a fifty off 25 deliveries versus England.

Mandhana has 826 runs in 40 T20Is, with a high score of 76. In ODIs, she has ammased 1464 runs in 41 games at an average of 37.53.

Last month, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was signed up by Lancashire Thunder as their overseas player for the 2018 season of KSL, becoming the second Indian cricketer to play in the league after Mandhana.

An elated Harmanpreet had said then: "I am so pleased to sign for Lancashire Thunder ahead of the 2018 Kia Super League. I have followed the KSL for a while and I can't wait to finally play in the competition, especially at a stadium like Emirates Old Trafford. I have fond memories of playing in England following last summer's ICC Women's World Cup, during which I scored my highest ever international score. I'm really looking forward to working with new head coach Alex Blackwell and I can't wait to join up with the squad in the next few weeks."

