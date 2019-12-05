'Khush raho doston': WATCH Shikhar Dhawan, Khaleel Ahmed dance to thank fans for birthday wishes

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 34 today and celebrates his birthday with India pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

The ‘Gabbar’ and Khaleel were showered with birthday wishes on social media by teammates and fans alike.

Now in return, the two broke into a dance to thank their fans. Dhawan posted a video on Twitter along with Khaleel to show how 'grateful' they are for all the love they received.

"Thank you all for your birthday wishes! @imK_Ahmed13 and I are grateful for all the love. Khush raho doston," Dhawan wrote.

As for India's T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh, the two birthday boys are not part of the squad. Dhawan was in the team but after suffering an injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, he was replaced by Sanju Samson.

