'Khud bhi karo bhai': Virat Kohli hilariously trolled for giving slip catching practice to teammates

IND vs AUS, BGT 2023: Virat Kohli has found himself in a spot on occasions in recent Test matches for dropping multiple catch at slips.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

Star cricketer Virat Kohli became the unsuspecting receiver of some light-hearted trolling by fans over a video shared by the BCCI on Tuesday. The clip shows Kohli knelt down in the centre surrounded by his teammates. The former skipper is seen giving slip-catching practice and having some fun banter with his teammates. 

 

 

The video shared by the BCCI Twitter handle soon went viral getting over 7 lakh views. Fans reacted hilariously to the video, taking funny puns at Kohli for giving slip-practice instead of receiving it. 

“Kohli bhai needed the drill more than anyone else but he is at wrong side of it,” said one fan. “Usko khud ko bhi toh practice karao bhai , sabse jyada usse hi zarurat hai,” said another. 

Kohli has found himself in a spot on occasions in recent times for dropping multiple catch at slips. He dropped 3 catched during the first BGT test in Nagpur. He was found having a buttery finger day again during the second India-Bangladesh Test match in December last year. 

 

 

 

 

Fans also trolled Kohli for inadvertently practising edging the ball “with precision”. 

“4th stump ki balls edge karne me precision dekh rhe ho bhai ka,” one Twitter user wrote under the BCCI viral video.  “Kohli ko khud ko bhi slip me catch ki jyada practice karni chahiye kuch matcho se slip me kuch jyada hi catch chhod raha hai isliye,” said one. One Twitter handle even started a poll on the possibility of Kohli becoming India’s fielding coach after retirement. 

 

 

 

Virat Kohli & co were practising at the Holkar Stadium in Indore ahead of the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar trophy 2023 against Australia from March 1.

