'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

India and Pakistan might play each other three times during the Asia Cup. Their first game is on September 14 in Dubai. If they both do well, they could play again in the Super 4s and maybe even in the final.

Harbhajan Singh openly shared his unhappiness with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving the green light to the Men's Asia Cup, which includes a game against Pakistan. He noted this decision goes against how many people in India feel right now. After the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, more and more people are asking India to boycott Pakistan across all activities. A lot of people thought India would pull out of the Men's Asia Cup and not play against Pakistan. But then, the Asia Cup schedule came out, and it surprised everyone.

Just recently, Harbhajan Singh was in the middle of a big issue before the World Championship of Legends (WCL) game between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions. The game ended up being called off because of a lot of anger on social media.

Before the people in charge made it official, some Indian players, like Harbhajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan, said they were ready to play, saying it was for the good of the country.

Because of what happened, the India Champions also dropped out of their semi-final game against Pakistan. This let Pakistan go to the final, where they lost to South Africa.

Speaking with Times of India about India playing Pakistan in Asia Cup, the Turbantor said, “They need to understand what is important and what is not. This is as simple as that. For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home — their sacrifice is so immense for all of us. Compared to that, this is a very small thing, that we can't skip playing one cricket match. It's a very small matter.”

"Our government has the same stance, 'Khoon aur paani ek saath nahi beh sakte.' (blood and sweat cannot co-exist). It cannot be the case that there’s fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter. The nation always comes first," he added.

Harbhajan stated that the country comes first, so national interests should always be the priority. India and Pakistan don't play bilateral cricket. Since the terror attacks in Kashmir, many have asked India to boycott Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup.

“Whatever our identity is, it’s because of this country. Whether you are a player, an actor, or anyone else, no one is bigger than the nation. The country comes first, and the duties we owe to it must be fulfilled. Cricket match na khelna bahut maamuli si cheez hai desh ke saamne (Not playing a cricket match is nothing compared to the importance of the nation),” said the former India spinner.

“At the border, our brothers are standing, protecting us and our country. Look at their courage, the big hearts with which they serve. Think about what their families go through when they don’t return home. And here we are, playing cricket,” he added.

