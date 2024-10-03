Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Meet man, who once worked as street vendor, aced UPSC with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Viral video: Daughter skips Math class, know what her 'crazy dad' did next, WATCH

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

10 highest-earning Indian Youtubers

10 highest-earning Indian Youtubers

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

Virat Kohli showed off his Bengali skills after receiving a special gift from Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz following the second Test match in Kanpur.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli won the heart both on and off the field in Kanpur as he showcased a heartfelt gesture to Bangladesh's all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. After the conclusion of the second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli warmly accepted a bat presented to him by Mehidy.

Upon receiving the bat, Kohli said, "Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” with a smile on his face. He added, “Wish you all the best. Keep doing the good work.”

Earlier, Mehidy also gifted a bat from his company to India skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit was delighted with the gift and he had a special message for the Bangladesh star.

“I’ve known Mehidy for a long time. He is a very good cricketer. I’m proud of him for starting his own bat company with his friends. I wish him all the best; may God grant him success, and I hope his company surpasses all others,” Rohit Sharma said.

The gesture from Mehidy comes couple of days after the similar gesture by Virat Kohli in Kanpur. Kohli had gifted his bat to Shakib Al Hasan as the Bangladesh all-rounder announced his retirement.

Meanwhile, India achieved a decisive 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh, reinforcing their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Despite two days of play being canceled due to rain in Kanpur, India secured a seven-wicket win after a commanding 280-run victory in Chennai.

India will now focus to the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, followed by a significant Test series at home against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have both retired from T20 internationals, will take a short break before resuming for the Test matches. After the series against New Zealand, they will have another break before starting preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which consists of five Test matches.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

IPL 2025: Will CSK retain MS Dhoni? CEO Kasi Viswanathan makes big statement

'We are laying it down for all...': Supreme Court's big order on bulldozer action

'We are laying it down for all...': Supreme Court's big order on bulldozer action

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

Bumper gains for investors as 2 Anil Ambani stocks witness 60% surge in September

This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite food that costs just Rs 60, you will be SURPRISED to know what it is

This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite food that costs just Rs 60, you will be SURPRISED to know what it is

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement