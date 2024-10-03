'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

Virat Kohli showed off his Bengali skills after receiving a special gift from Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz following the second Test match in Kanpur.

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli won the heart both on and off the field in Kanpur as he showcased a heartfelt gesture to Bangladesh's all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. After the conclusion of the second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli warmly accepted a bat presented to him by Mehidy.

Upon receiving the bat, Kohli said, "Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” with a smile on his face. He added, “Wish you all the best. Keep doing the good work.”

Earlier, Mehidy also gifted a bat from his company to India skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit was delighted with the gift and he had a special message for the Bangladesh star.

“I’ve known Mehidy for a long time. He is a very good cricketer. I’m proud of him for starting his own bat company with his friends. I wish him all the best; may God grant him success, and I hope his company surpasses all others,” Rohit Sharma said.

The gesture from Mehidy comes couple of days after the similar gesture by Virat Kohli in Kanpur. Kohli had gifted his bat to Shakib Al Hasan as the Bangladesh all-rounder announced his retirement.

Meanwhile, India achieved a decisive 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh, reinforcing their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Despite two days of play being canceled due to rain in Kanpur, India secured a seven-wicket win after a commanding 280-run victory in Chennai.

India will now focus to the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, followed by a significant Test series at home against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have both retired from T20 internationals, will take a short break before resuming for the Test matches. After the series against New Zealand, they will have another break before starting preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which consists of five Test matches.