Kevin Pietersen's birthday wish of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Chelsea goes viral

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (June 27), thanked all fans for their wishes, however, his tweet about a certain wish he had has now gone viral.

The former right-handed batter said that he wishes football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Premier League club, Chelsea.

The 37-year-old footballer who is part of Manchester United and had joined the club last year was reportedly in the news as he was looking to make an exit from the Old Trafford-based club after getting frustrated by their lack of activity in the transfer market.

Keeping this news in mind, Pietersen, who supports the Stamford Bridge-based club Chelsea posted a tweet and wrote, "All I want for my birthday is @Cristiano signing for @ChelseaFC."

In the 2021-22 season, Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup and went on to become the FIFA Club World Cup champions. They had also reached the final of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, however, failed to win any.

They have however, managed to seal a place in next season's UEFA Champions League as they finished third in the league table behind Manchester City and Liverpool.