In his latest X post, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen slammed the England team for not attending practice sessions even after losing the first ODI match against Team India in Nagpur.

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen blamed the English cricket team for not showing interest in practice sessions despite losing their first game against India in the three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma-led Team India clean sweep the ODI series against England after securing a massive 142-run victory in Ahmedabad. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, when he was on commentary duty during the 3rd ODI, revealed that the English players took part in only one practice session throughout the series. ''From what I've heard, England have had just one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve,'' Shastri said during the 3rd match between India and England.

Now, Pietersen took to his X handle and slammed England players for their 'lack of commitment' toward the game. ''I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how? I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur. There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten,'' he wrote.

Expressing his sadness after England got thrashed in all the three games against India, he added, ''There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win. And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening. Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!''

For those late to the story, England could only manage to secure just one win against India, the 3rd T20I, in the white-ball tour. Meanwhile, the Jos Buttler-led team is all set to compete in the upcoming Champions Trophy and will begin their campaign on February 22 against Australia. The Group B league match will take place in Lahore.