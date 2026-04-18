Kevin Pietersen counters Lalit Modi’s 'The Hundred' prediction, backs IPL-style future

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has rejected Lalit Modi’s prediction about the future of The Hundred but suggested the format could eventually change, claiming it might evolve into the UK’s version of the Indian Premier League.

Kevin Pietersen doesn’t buy Lalit Modi’s idea that The Hundred is destined to switch over to T20. On the Overlap Cricket podcast, where Michael Vaughan interviewed him, the ex-IPL chief didn’t pull any punches. He questioned if The Hundred—England’s hundred-ball franchise competition—can actually survive for long. Modi doubted its structure, knocked its commercial setup, and went so far as to say the whole thing would flatline in three years.

Modi had more to say—he thinks The Hundred isn’t marketed well at all and claims the competition isn’t turning a profit. On top of that, he just doesn’t think the 100-ball format connects with fans like T20 does.

Taking to X, Pietersen stated, “The Hundred won't die in 3yrs, it'll be a T20 comp within 3yrs.”

The Hundred won't die in 3yrs, it'll be a T20 comp within 3yrs. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 18, 2026

When a fan asked for his take online, Pietersen replied pretty bluntly: “It’ll just be the UK’s version of the IPL. Format will change to T20.” The ECB first rolled out The Hundred back in 2021, and the 2026 edition starts July 21.

Back on the podcast, Modi doubled down. He said The Hundred’s got three years left, tops: “It’ll die in three years. Completely die. It’ll be finished. It won’t be there. I guarantee it. In three to four years, it won’t exist. It’ll pump so much money into it that there will be no future.”

“How many balls are in an over?”



Lalit Modi doesn’t hold back on The Hundred.



[@LalitKModi] pic.twitter.com/Uxaj0Dv5T3 — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) April 17, 2026

Modi chalked it up to timing and lack of buzz: “It’s in August. Great window, that’s all you have. There’s no promotion or marketing behind it. Sky has no reason to promote it. There is no money coming in. At the end of the day, the people who bought the teams are expecting a return. The return comes from media rights and nothing else.”

He put it plainly: “Would you buy a Sky package just for The Hundred, for one month? The UK isn’t an ad-driven market. It’s all about subscriptions. People buy cricket packages for Ashes or when India tours, and that stuff runs over four or five months. You get just one month of The Hundred, and the audience that’s left is shrinking.”

Also read| PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname