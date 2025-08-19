Keshav Maharaj sets records with ODI fifer vs Australia to become first-ever spinner to...

In the first ODI game in the 3-match series, South Africa registered a thumping 98-run victory against the world champions, Australia.

After losing the T20I series against Australia, the Proteas bounced back after they registered a thumping 98-run victory in the first ODI game against the world champions. Keshav Maharaj played a vital role in South Africa's victory against Australia on Tuesday in Cairns. Maharaj took a fifer in his 10-over spell and leaked just 33 runs, also marking his best ODI figures. With this feat, he also etched his name in history books and shattered a couple of ODI records. Let us know about them in brief.

Keshav Maharaj scripts history in 1st ODI game vs Australia

With this fifer, Keshav Maharaj has now become the first South African spinner to take a 5-wicket haul in ODIs on Australian soil. He even joined the elite list of South African bowlers, including Morne Morkel and Lance Klusener, who took a fifer in an ODI played in Australia.

After he took his first wicket of the game, he also breached the 300-wicket mark in the 50-over format, which is the highest for any South African spinner. He's followed by Imran Tahir, who has 291 ODI wickets to his name, but he has retired from all formats of international cricket a while ago.

AUS vs SA, 1st ODI

Batting first, South Africa posted 296 runs on board in 50 overs, losing eight wickets. For Proteas, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, and skipper Temba Bavuma smashed half-centuries. Apart from them, Ryan Rickleton and Wiaan Mulkder also played 30+ knocks, helping their team post a near 300-run total in the end.

Chasing 297, Australia had a decent start to their innings as they were 60/0 at one point. However, things changed completely in the coming overs as they lost wickets in quick succession, bringing them to 89/6 in the 17th over. Skipper Mitchell Marsh left no stone unturned in bringing some stability to the Aussies' innings, but it was enough as wickets kept falling from the other end. In the end, Australia were bundled out at 198 in the 41st over.