Keshav Maharaj scripts history, South African all-rounder becomes only second non-Asian bowler to...

In the ongoing 2nd Test against Pakistan, South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj scripted his name in history books on Day 2 of the game. Know more about it.

On Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan, South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj etched his name in history books after he claimed a 7-wicket haul. With this feat, he became only the second non-Asian player ever to claim multiple seven-wicket hauls in Tests on the continent. The record for the most seven-wicket hauls in Asia by a non-Asian bowler belongs to Australia's Nathan Lyon, who has achieved this milestone four times.

Interestingly, three out of these four hauls came against India. Lyon also holds the record for the most Test wickets by a visiting bowler in Asia, with 139 wickets at an average of 27.49.

Coming back to the PAK vs SA match, Maharaj has become the first South African spinner to reach 200 Test wickets and has equalled Hugh Tayfield's record of four 7-wicket hauls for the Proteas.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test

In the first innings, Pakistan posted 333 runs, with a major contribution coming from Shan Masood (87), Saud Shakeel (66), and Abdullah Shafique (57). After dismissing Babar Azam early, the Pakistan batting lineup collapsed like a deck of cards. For the Proteas, Maharaj took his career's 12th 5-wicket haul.

After Day 2 Stumps, South Africa were 185/4 with Tristan Stubbs (68) and Kyle Verreynne (10) at the crease. Ryan Rickleton and Aiden Markram departed early, and at one point, SA were 54/2. Apart from Rickleton and Markram, Tony de Zorzi and Dewald Brevis also lost their wickets cheaply.