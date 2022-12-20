'Kele ki shop lagao, Ande becho ja ke': Kapil Dev's controversial remark on 'pressure' of playing in IPL

Kapil Dev has insisted to players who complain about 'pressure' to stop playing

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983, has been some controversial remarks of late. Despite being bashed by fans for his opinions on the mental pressure of players, the veteran has continued to maintain his stance.

He has made another controversial remark, calling pressure an 'American' word, and urging players who feel pressure while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), or while representing the Indian cricket team, to stop playing cricket altogether.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, the former India all-rounder has urged players to change their perspective, advising them to enjoy the sport and stop playing cricket if they can't bear the pressure. He also added that a player should feel pride instead of pressure while representing the nation.

Kapil Dev, while speaking in a lengthy adress, made a rather controversial remark, asking players who can't bear pressure to "open a banana stall, or sell eggs."

"I keep hearing 'We are playing the IPL. There is so much pressure.' This word is so common, right? To them, I say 'Don't play'. Who is asking you to? There is pressure, but if you are playing at that level, you will be admired and abused. If you are afraid of abuses, then don't play," he stated.

The ex-India skipper added, "You are representing the country and you have pressure? How is that possible? Out of a country of 100 crore, 20 of you are playing and then you say you have pressure? Instead, say it's a matter of pride. You are getting so much love from people. Learn to take that pride."

Dev further continued, "Pressure is an American word. If you don't want to work, don't. Is anyone forcing you? Jaa ke kele ki shop lagao. Ande becho ja ke. (Open a banana stall, go sell eggs). But when you have gotten an opportunity, why do you take it as pressure. Take it as pleasure and have fun with it."

Many cricketers in the recent past have taken breaks from the sport, with the continued demands of the game requiring players to take breaks, including the likes of Ben Stokes, and Virat Kohli.