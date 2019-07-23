Keiron Pollard and Sunil Narine return to West Indies squad for first two T20Is against India

Sunil Narine and Keiron Pollard have been included in the West Indies squad as the Windies selectors announced a 14-man squad on Monday for initially the first two T20s against the visitors India.

Despite not being fully fit, Andre Russell has also been selected in the team. He will undergo an initial fitness test before being included in the T20s though.

Carlos Brathwaite and left-handed opener John Campbell are the two openers who will be leading WI form the front with spinner Khary Pierre has also been named in the squad.

"We felt that players like Narine and Pollard, who have played well in T20 leagues around the World, once they are fit and mentally ready to play, we must give them the opportunity to represent the West Indies again," interim chairman of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel, Robert Haynes, said in an official statement.

"It's not just about the present - the India Tour of the West Indies - but we are also looking at the T20 World Cup coming up next year and it is important that we find the right combination of players and the right formula for defending our title. We have to make sure that we put certain things in place now, so that when it comes to picking the squad for the T20 World Cup, it becomes easier, so we are giving more players the opportunity to play and get the exposure," he added.

Here is West Indies' 14-man squad for first two T20Is vs India: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

Windies, who recently finished at the second last (9th) in the recently ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 this year, winning just two matches from nine.