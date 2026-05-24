'Keep your feet on the ground': Sachin Tendulkar shares special post praising son Arjun after LSG vs PBKS clash`

Taking to his Instagram handle, the cricketing legend shared a special post for his son Arjun, praising his hard work and patience during a long wait for opportunities. Take a look.

Sachin Tendulkar felt so 'proud' of his son Arjun after his performance during the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash on Saturday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the cricketing legend shared a special post for his son, highlighting his patience, discipline, and hard work during a long wait for opportunities.

''Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have,'' Sachin wrote in the caption along with a picture of Arjun.

Take a look

Notably, Arjun played his maiden IPL match for LSG on Saturday at the EKana Cricket Stadium, where he bowled 4 overs and leaked 36 runs. He dismissed Prabhsimran Singh, who played an impressive knock of 69 off 39. Arjun also came out to bat in the death overs; however, he scored just five runs off 5 balls.

LSG vs PBKS match

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and decided to bowl first against LSG. Batting first, Lucknow posted 196/6 in 20 overs, including Josh Inglis' 72 off 44 balls. Chasing 197, Punjab reached the finish line easily within 18 overs and won the match by 7 wickets, earing crucial two points.