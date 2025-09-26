'Keep India’s aura aside, Gambhir will...': Shoaib Akhtar’s bold message to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Akhtar believes that Pakistan should not be intimidated by India’s reputation or track record in the tournament, advising his team to ignore India's "aura" and show the same fighting spirit displayed in their comeback victory over Bangladesh in the Super 4s.

Even though Pakistan lost to India twice in the 2025 Asia Cup, Shoaib Akhtar believes things could change when they meet again in the final this Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Akhtar had a simple message for Salman Ali Agha's team before the big game: play hard and go after guys like Abhishek Sharma.

The Super 4s game between the two teams was intense. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi got into it with Indian openers Abhishek and Shubman Gill. Still, India won that match.

Now that the Asia Cup final is coming up, Akhtar wants the Pakistani bowlers to focus on getting wickets, mainly targeting Abhishek Sharma, who has been key for India in the whole competition.

In their last game against Pakistan, Abhishek smashed 74 runs off just 35 balls. That helped India chase down 172 runs with seven balls left. Also, he hit 75 runs off 37 balls against Bangladesh.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

Akhtar, who is often considered the quickest bowler in the history of the sport, remarked that India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir will be cautious of the threat posed by Pakistan and will instruct his team to perform at their best to secure victory in the Asia Cup.

“I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that ‘you need to bring your A game against Pakistan’. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so my times with us,” said Akhtar.

Prior to the Asia Cup 2025 final, India is set to face Sri Lanka in their final Super 4s match on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium.

