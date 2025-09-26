'Keep India’s aura aside, Gambhir will...': Shoaib Akhtar’s bold message to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

Rebuilding More Than Walls

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...

IBPS PO Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct LINK to download scorecard here

Centre issues BIG statement on NATO chief's claims about PM Modi, Putin: 'Conversations that never...'

Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far

Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan: A look at former NCB officer's career, family background, and more

Zubeen Garg's death: Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician arrested in singer's death case

How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'

Ameesha Patel says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

How to Maximise Returns and Minimise Risks in Gurugram Real Estate

Rebuilding More Than Walls

Rebuilding More Than Walls

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Keep India’s aura aside, Gambhir will...': Shoaib Akhtar’s bold message to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Akhtar believes that Pakistan should not be intimidated by India’s reputation or track record in the tournament, advising his team to ignore India's "aura" and show the same fighting spirit displayed in their comeback victory over Bangladesh in the Super 4s.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

'Keep India’s aura aside, Gambhir will...': Shoaib Akhtar’s bold message to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Even though Pakistan lost to India twice in the 2025 Asia Cup, Shoaib Akhtar believes things could change when they meet again in the final this Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Akhtar had a simple message for Salman Ali Agha's team before the big game: play hard and go after guys like Abhishek Sharma.

The Super 4s game between the two teams was intense. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi got into it with Indian openers Abhishek and Shubman Gill. Still, India won that match.

Now that the Asia Cup final is coming up, Akhtar wants the Pakistani bowlers to focus on getting wickets, mainly targeting Abhishek Sharma, who has been key for India in the whole competition.

In their last game against Pakistan, Abhishek smashed 74 runs off just 35 balls. That helped India chase down 172 runs with seven balls left. Also, he hit 75 runs off 37 balls against Bangladesh.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

Akhtar, who is often considered the quickest bowler in the history of the sport, remarked that India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir will be cautious of the threat posed by Pakistan and will instruct his team to perform at their best to secure victory in the Asia Cup.

“I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that ‘you need to bring your A game against Pakistan’. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so my times with us,” said Akhtar.

Prior to the Asia Cup 2025 final, India is set to face Sri Lanka in their final Super 4s match on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Also read| 'Please take this as...': Mohammad Kaif hits back after Jasprit Bumrah mocks his 'injury' remark

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world
Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach confidentiality agreements and…
Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's appeal to developed nations at UN event: 'Loans over loans...'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's appeal to developed nations at UN event: 'Loans...
Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...
Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE