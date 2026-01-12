FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
KC Cariappa, who once dismissed AB de Villiers and KL Rahul in IPL, announces retirement from Indian cricket

KC Cariappa, who has represented three franchises in his seven-year IPL career, has finally announced his retirement from BCCI cricket. Take a look at his heartfelt message, announcing retirement.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

KC Cariappa, who once dismissed AB de Villiers and KL Rahul in IPL, announces retirement from Indian cricket
KC Cariappa announces retirement from Indian cricket
KC Cariappa, who has represented franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, has officially announced his retirement from Indian cricket. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a heartfelt post and also thanked the Cricket Association of Mizoram and Karnataka for whom he played in the domestic circuit.

''From the streets where it all began... to stadium lights and wearing the jersey with pride - I lived the dream I once only imagined. Today, I KC CARIAPPA. officially announce my retirement from BCCI cricket,'' he wrote.

''This journey gave me everything - victories that made me smile, defeats that broke me, and lessons that shaped me. I've felt pressure, pain, sacrifice, but also the kind of joy only cricket can give. I owe my deepest gratitude to Karnataka State Cricket Association - for building me, guiding me, and believing in me when it mattered the most. And to Cricket Association of Mizoram - thank you for trusting me, standing by me, and supporting me like family,'' he added.

See the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KC Cariappa (@cariappa13)

Thanking each franchise he played for in the IPL, he further wrote, ''My 7-YEAR IPL JOURNEY will always stay close to my heart. Proud to have represented: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Rajasthan Royals. To every selector, coach, teammate, support staff, and every fan- thank you. You didn't just support my game... You supported my dream. I may be retiring from BCCI cricket today... But I will never retire from loving this game.''

For those unversed, KC Cariappa is also known for scalping wickets of legendary players like AB de Villiers and KL Rahul in the IPL. In his Instagram feed, Cariappa has also shared videos of him dismissing these star players in the cash-rich tournament.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KC Cariappa (@cariappa13)

