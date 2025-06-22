CRICKET
These matches will be against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge on June 22 and against Somerset at Taunton on June 29.
Ishan Kishan, India's wicketkeeper and a star batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), owne d by Kavya Maran, has been absent from Team India for a while. His last international appearance for India was in 2023. Recently, he was selected for the India A squad that toured England.
However, Ishan Kishan did not get a chance to play in this series either. Therefore, Ishan Kishan has made a significant decision regarding his future. It is expected that Ishan Kishan will soon be playing for a new team.
Ishan Kishan signed for Nottinghamshire
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire, pending international clearance, to participate in two County matches, as announced by the club on Friday. The 26-year-old Kishan will replace South Africa's Kyle Verreynne in the Nottinghamshire team and will be eligible for selection in their matches against Yorkshire and Somerset. Verreynne, a member of South Africa's World Test Championship final-winning team, will be unavailable due to a two-Test series against Zimbabwe.
These matches will be against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge on June 22 and against Somerset at Taunton on June 29.
Ishan Kishan on joining Nottinghamshire
"I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills," Kishan was quoted as saying by Nottinghamshire's website.
He added, "I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills. Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there."
Why Ishan Kishan decided to play for Nottinghamshire
Ishan's decision follows his exclusion from the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against England. Dhruv Jurel was chosen instead, prompting Ishan to focus on enhancing his red-ball cricket through county cricket.
In his first-class career, Ishan Kishan has accumulated 3447 runs in 58 matches, featuring eight centuries and 17 half-centuries. His highest score of 273 runs was achieved for Jharkhand against Delhi in 2016, setting a record for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy at that time.
Not cleared UPSC exam? This scheme helps non-recommended candidates to help find jobs, it is..
Salman Khan shares shocking incident when woman breached security, entered his home: 'She rang the doorbell and...'
Kavya Maran's SRH star player all set to play from THIS team, he is...
US bombs Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan: How many nuclear facilities are there in Iran? They are located in...
Viral Video: Dubai dad gifts custom made 1-year-old daughter Rolls-Royce, unimpressed netizens say, ‘flashy display of wealth, just proves...’
Hours after US strike on 3 nuclear sites in Iran, Khamenei's close aide issues big warning to Donald Trump, says 'Now our turn to...'
This country is world's largest producer of crude oil, name on top of list will leave you shocked, not Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Iraq, it is...
Meet actor whose first marriage lasted just 10 months, second marriage ended after 2 years, then tied the knot with...
Meet man, IIM grad who became IFS officer in 1990, set to become India's next high commissioner to Canada, he is...
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, overtakes Pakistan's Wasim Akram to become Asia's most...
Meet Sadhguru’s daughter Radhe Jaggi who is a famous..., married to musician Sandeep Narayan
Made in Rs 25 crore, this film had four stars, chartbuster music, still flopped at box office, even Amitabh Bachchan's cameo couldn't save it, earned just Rs...
Meet woman who became mother at 23, then cracked UPSC exam at 32 to fulfill late father's dream, her AIR is..., currently posted in...
US-made F-47 sixth generation fighter jet was named after Donald Trump? Report claims...
US' B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber strikes Iran's most powerful, impenetrable nuke facility, know its strength, cost is...; Why it should fear US’ bunker-busting bomb GBU-57
'Married in my head': This actress has been in live-in relationship with boyfriend for 12 years, known him for 22 years
Elon Musk's Tesla to open first showroom in Mumbai next month: How much will it cost in India? Report claims...
BIG setback for employees of this tech giant, set to sack over 1000 employees due to...; not Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS, Google, Meta, IBM, it is...
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Abhishek Bachchan's Kaalidhar Laapata trailer, netizens say 'kabhi apni bahu Aishwarya Rai ka bhi...'
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani takes big decision, decides to donate Rs 10000000 to...
Iran Israel war LIVE updates: 'Middle East Bully Iran Should Make Peace', Donald Trump on US bombing Iran's nuclear sites
When will India restore Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan? Amit Shah provides big update, says...
Iran Israel War: US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites with stealth bombers, President Donald Trump says, ‘we have completed...’
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's BIG confession on military role, says country working on...
VIDEO: Hot air balloon catches fire and falls in horrific scene from Brazil; 8 people killed, many injured
'Abhishek Bachchan is criminally underrated': Netizens react to Kaalidhar Laapata trailer; movie will release on...
Iran Israel War: Who will lead Iran if Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is assassinated? Report says...
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ollie Pope's century help England post 209/3 at stumps, trail India by 262 runs
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan-starrer shows mega jump of 100%, collects double than Friday, earns..
Steve Jobs once bought Jaguar for secretary who was late because...
DNA TV Show: Turkish President declares Israel 'terrorist nation' at OIC meet in Istanbul; Iran says, 'Unless Israel stops...'
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant creates history, overtakes Rohit Sharma in elite World Test Championship list
Govinda to make grand comeback? Raja Babu actor's new look in moustache goes viral, but divides netizens: 'Sunita was right, he is..'
Iran-Israel War: Iranian Foreign Minister calls for international action at UN, says, 'Unjust war imposed on my...'
Colombian bodybuilder, known as 'She Hulk,' her husband found dead at rental home in Spain, police reveal shocking details, say...
Sanjiv Goenka reacts to Rishabh Pant's record-breaking century vs England, LSG owner calls him....
Do Indians work harder than anyone else? Netizens weigh in after viral post
Iran-Israel War: US preparing to strike Iran? B-2 stealth bombers, ONLY aircraft capable of destroying Tehran's underground nuclear facility, headed towards...
England great reflects on Virat Kohli's unmatched legacy in Test cricket; namedrops Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar
Man tries to lift giant crocodile's tail and then..., what happened next will SHAKE you to the core! Watch viral video
Delhi man's LinkedIn post comparing life in 1970 and 2025 triggers debate: 'We are not building...'
Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga's fallout with Deepika Padukone, director lauds Kiara Advani for..., netizens react: 'Film ka hero toh...'
Days after Air India plane crash, Chennai-bound IndiGo flight with 168 passengers issues 'Mayday' call due to...; diverted to Bengaluru
Australian diplomats celebrates 'Yoga Day' with adorable puppy in Delhi: 'Perfect way to find your zen'
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Karun Nair’s 8-year wait for Test comeback cut short by Ollie Pope’s spectacular catch
WATCH: Jeweller shares reason behind selling Rs 3000 Mangalsutra to elder couple, their heartwarming reaction goes viral
QS World University Rankings 2026: MIT tops for 15th year, IIT Delhi makes big leap, check full list here
Sanjay Gupta indirectly mocks Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, says 'no film bombs', netizens troll Kaante director: 'Hollywood ko copy-paste kar ke..'
From stupid to superb: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant's brilliance in IND vs ENG 1st Test
Former Pakistani diplomat SLAMS Pak government for nominating US President Donald Trump for Nobel Prize, says, 'A man who...'
Family said daughter-in-law ran away, her decomposed body was found months later from...; reason for murder will leave you shocked
Property sold nearly 20 years ago, now seller’s daughter sends legal notice demanding...
Meet man with over Rs 1.2 lakh crore net worth, has more than 100 children who will all get..., his business is..., name is..
India's highest-paid actress worked with Sanjeev Kumar, Uttam Kumar, suddenly quit acting, didn’t appear in public for 36 years after holy man..., once rejected Raj Kapoor due to..
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record with blazing ton against England, pulls off somersault celebration
International Yoga Day: Little girl's stunning yoga performance leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
Iran-Israel War: Iran issues BIG warning to US President Donald Trump, says, 'Very dangerous for everyone if...'
Watch: Sunjay Kapur's last video before death goes viral, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband is seen lying on.., tries to be rescued by...
International Yoga Day 2025: 5 face yoga exercises to bring back your glow from within
Bizarre on-field drama: Batters collide mid-pitch, fielders miss run-outs, Rahul Tripathi gifts overthrow in MPL 2025 - Watch
Iran-Israel War: Who was Behnam Shahriyari? Senior Iranian military officer accused of supplying weapons to Hamas, Hezbollah, killed in Israeli strikes
As Pakistan nominates US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, internet gets flooded with memes: 'Art of lying...'
Who was Mahesh Jirawala? Filmmaker who went missing after tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, now confirmed dead after DNA match
Trouble for Shubman Gill? India captain may face ICC punishment due to THIS reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan in trouble? BMC visits Mannat after receiving complaints about violating these rules
Global Peace Report 2025 Out: Know where India, Pakistan stand among world's most peaceful countries, check full list
India to get split into two parts soon? Scientists issue BIG warning of danger hidden under Himalayas, intensity of earthquakes in...
Apple's iPhone 17 Air is all set to rival Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge as 'slimmest' phone ever? Design, specifications, prices in India comparison, check here
This film, rejected by Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, made newcomer a superstar, became blockbuster, ran in theatres for 23 months, movie was..., it starred..
Salman Khan reveals former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam inspired his iconic Tere Naam look: 'Jo small town hero...'
Ranthambhore’s iconic tigress Arrowhead dies at 14 after battling bone cancer
40-year-old Faf du Plesses hits century in MLC 2025, joins elite T20 list alongside Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and more
'We know of a former batter...': Sanjay Manjrekar takes subtle dig at Virat Kohli on air during IND vs ENG 1st Test
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused this film, it won two National Awards, earned Rs 100 crore, biopic of...
Not Pakistan, India to evacuate students of THESE neighbouring countries from Iran amid conflict with Israel under Operation Sindhu
This man lives on 5% of his income, made Rs 1 crore in 18 months; here’s how
It is illegal to die in this town, reason will leave you shocked, not located in US, China, Russia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, it is in...
UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Result: Results declared, know how to check, direct link, details inside
Days after Air India plane crash, DGCA takes big action, aviation body orders removal of 3 officials for...
Meta announces this new feature on WhatsApp, will help businesses in visibility, know more details
Vivek Agnihotri calls this actor 'incompetent, mediocre', says he couldn't even say five lines of dialogue in...
Former HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh reveals BIG secret about ex-ICICI chairman Chandra Kochhar, 'That was your offer...'
Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses legendary Don Bradman's record, becomes first player in the world to...
Indian railways take BIG step, reduce waiting list tickets to..., know which trains, coaches are included, more details inside
This is the only railway station in world which has no entry or exit gate, no ticket window, reason is..., it is located in...
Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic note on sufferings in life goes viral: 'You will continue to suffer if...'
Passengers block aisle to play cards in flight, viral video sparks outrage, netizens say 'Nothing to be proud of...'
Meet IPS officer, super cop who brought back child rape accused to India from Saudi Arabia, cracked UPSC exam at the age of 22 with AIR..., she is...
Not Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina; this Bollywood pair has been named Fit India Couple on International Yoga Day
Not Samsung, TSMC or NVIDIA, this company is behind AI advancements, smartphones with latest technology, know details
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's unique welcome to Rishabh Pant in dressing room goes viral, watch
Meet Maharaja of Jaipur Sawai Padmanabh Singh's girlfriend, who currently lives in 300-years-old City Palace Jaipur, she is descendant of King..., she is from...
Donald Trump invited Pakistan army chief Asim Munir for lunch instead of Shehbaz Sharif due to this reason, US President wants to do business in...
Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, took 3-year gap, but could not become IAS, now works as..., her name is...
Amid declining sales in Europe, China, Elon Musk’s Tesla to open showroom in India at this date, know prices, other details
Former England skipper 'staggered' by Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first against India at Headingley
This move by Modi govt after Pahalgam terror attack gives big tension to bankrupt Pakistan, Islamabad desperately looking for new buyers to sell this product, it is...
This controversial film faced protests, was withdrawn from theatres, re-released later; its ending was changed because...
Sunil Gavaskar makes big prediction on Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden Test century in England
Meet Israel's richest man, served as intelligence officer in Israeli Air Force, now runs multi-million dollar business, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...