Ishan Kishan, India's wicketkeeper and a star batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), owne d by Kavya Maran, has been absent from Team India for a while. His last international appearance for India was in 2023. Recently, he was selected for the India A squad that toured England.

However, Ishan Kishan did not get a chance to play in this series either. Therefore, Ishan Kishan has made a significant decision regarding his future. It is expected that Ishan Kishan will soon be playing for a new team.

Ishan Kishan signed for Nottinghamshire

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire, pending international clearance, to participate in two County matches, as announced by the club on Friday. The 26-year-old Kishan will replace South Africa's Kyle Verreynne in the Nottinghamshire team and will be eligible for selection in their matches against Yorkshire and Somerset. Verreynne, a member of South Africa's World Test Championship final-winning team, will be unavailable due to a two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

These matches will be against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge on June 22 and against Somerset at Taunton on June 29.

Ishan Kishan on joining Nottinghamshire

"I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills," Kishan was quoted as saying by Nottinghamshire's website.

He added, "I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills. Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there."

Why Ishan Kishan decided to play for Nottinghamshire

Ishan's decision follows his exclusion from the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against England. Dhruv Jurel was chosen instead, prompting Ishan to focus on enhancing his red-ball cricket through county cricket.

In his first-class career, Ishan Kishan has accumulated 3447 runs in 58 matches, featuring eight centuries and 17 half-centuries. His highest score of 273 runs was achieved for Jharkhand against Delhi in 2016, setting a record for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy at that time.