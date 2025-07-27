Kavya Maran's SRH's star player lands in legal trouble for non-payment of Rs 50000000 dues to his...; Here's what exactly happened

The case has been filed under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, alleging a breach of the management agreement. A hearing is scheduled in the Delhi High Court on July 28.

Star India cricketer and a key player for Kavya Maran's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Nitish Kumar Reddy is embroiled in an off-field dispute shortly after being sidelined from the India vs England Test series due to injury. The all-rounder has received a legal notice from his former sports management agency, Square The One, concerning alleged unpaid dues totaling Rs 5 crore.

Why Nitish Kumar Reddy is facing legal trouble?

The controversy arises from Reddy's abrupt decision to sever ties with the agency, which had represented him from 2021 until the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Square The One alleges that it significantly contributed to building Nitish's brand and securing endorsements before his international breakthrough. The agency claims Reddy ended their partnership unilaterally during India’s tour of Australia and subsequently partnered with the manager of another Indian teammate.

Following Nitish Kumar Reddy's refusal to settle the outstanding dues, the dispute escalated to legal proceedings, as reported by India Today. Reddy maintained that he had personally secured the endorsement deals. A source close to the matter stated, "Ninety percent of such disputes do not reach court and are resolved privately. But in this case, Nitish refused to pay any money and claimed he had secured the deals himself."

Case filed against cricketer

The case has been filed under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, alleging a breach of the management agreement. A hearing is scheduled in the Delhi High Court on July 28.

For years, Reddy was a key figure in the agency's social media campaigns, but he has not been featured since December.

In the contemporary cricket landscape, talent agencies play an imprtant role, maintaining strong connections with corporate brands globally. They secure sponsorship deals for players and often manage their off-field requirements, including social media image, events, and public relations.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's current predicament is further complicated by his injury, which has sidelined him for the remainder of the Test series. This situation has evolved from a setback in his career to a scenario with potential legal and financial repercussions.

Nitish Kumar Reddy out from England Test series

Since his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish Reddy's performance has declined, including a poor Indian Premier League 2025 season with SunRisers Hyderabad. Despite an injury, he increased his bowling load before the Test series against England. However, after playing in the Birmingham and Lord’s Tests, he sustained a severe knee injury, ending his season.