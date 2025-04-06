SRH's owner was utterly disappointed with her team's performance, which scored 152 runs.

GT vs SRH IPL match: The Gujarat Titans (GT) restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152 for eight in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Hyderabad on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj dismissed struggling openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cheaply before coming back to add two more wickets to his tally on a slow surface. SRH owner Kavya Maran, who was present to support her team, was utterly disappointed with her team's performance. Several videos of her annoyed reaction were shared by X users, and within no time, it went viral on the internet. Check out the viral video here:

Ruk jao bhai kya kar rahe ho

Normal cricket khel lo ab



Kavya maran's reactions pic.twitter.com/O39QTMNgPc — (@iitaukir) April 6, 2025

SRH batter Abhishek Sharma had another failure in the SRH vs GT match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performed admirably but a wayward Ishant Sharma leaked 53 runs in his four overs to allow SRH cross 150 after they were 135 for eight at the start of the final over. Head (8) had a fortuitous start as his edge off Siraj went past the stumps for a boundary. However, Siraj had the last laugh as the pacer got rid of the danger man from Australia when the opener flicked one for Sai Sudharsan to complete a smart diving catch at mid-wicket.

