The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction commenced with an intense bidding war among franchises. The spotlight was on Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta as they engaged in a fierce battle for Arshdeep Singh.

Both Maran and Zinta are renowned for their competitive bidding strategies, and their showdown began with the first purchase of the day. Arshdeep Singh emerged as the top pick in the mega auction, solidifying his position as a coveted asset in the Indian bowling lineup.

Despite being released by PBKS, Arshdeep Singh found himself at the center of a bidding war between the two co-owners. While Zinta initiated the bidding with Chennai Super Kings, Maran made a strategic move with a bid of 15.75 crore.

Maran secured the deal by acquiring Arshdeep for 15.75 crore, outbidding Zinta in the process. However, Zinta utilized the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Arshdeep, leading many to believe he would return to Punjab.

In a surprising turn of events, Maran increased her bid from 15.75 crores to 18 crore, challenging Zinta to match the offer. Ultimately, Zinta used the RTM card to reclaim Arshdeep, emerging victorious in the bidding war.

Rishabh Pant creates history

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history, with Lucknow Super Giants acquiring him for a staggering 27 crore. Despite a competitive bid from Sunrisers Hyderabad, LSG secured Pant for 20.75 crore, only to have Delhi Capitals exercise their RTM card.

LSG then raised the bid for Pant to 27 crores, which Capitals opted not to match, resulting in Lucknow securing the talented player for the record-breaking price.

