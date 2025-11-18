Kavya Maran exudes confidence in THIS star player for IPL 2026, retains him for third consecutive season

CEO and owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran, has shown full confidence in a player and continued her support to him with huge responsibility for IPL 2026.

Kavya Maran, CEO and owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has trusted her skipper Pat Cummins to lead the team for the third consecutive season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Taking to its social media handles, the franchise confirmed the news on Monday and shared a series of collages of pics and videos of their skipper and termed it 'Captain Edition'.

Check it out

Meanwhile, Cummins is currently recovering from a back injury, due to which he has been out of action and is also set to miss the first game of The Ashes in Perth on November 21. He is expected to return to the Playing XI for the second match in Brisbane on December 4.

For those unversed, Cummins was signed by SRH for over Rs 20 crore in 2024, which is one of the highest bids in IPL history. He was given the central responsibility after his triumph in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2023 World Cup.

Apart from Pat Cummins, Kavya Maran has also shown confidence and retained players like Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga, and Brydon Carse.

The players who were released ahead of the next IPL season include Mohammed Shami (traded to LSG), Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, and Rahul Chahar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are left with Rs 22.95 crore purse amount for IPL 2025 Auction.