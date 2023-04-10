Kaviya Maran, SRH owner, gets angry at cameraman during IPL 2023 match against PBKS, watch viral video (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023: Kaviya Maran, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner, was present during her team's IPL (Indian Premier League) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. She was happy with her team's performance as SRH registered their first win of the 16th season on April 9 at the home arena of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH first restricted the PBKS to 143 runs in 20 overs and then chased the target down in the 18th over.

During the match, what caught the attention of netizens was Maran's reaction to camerman. As seen in Maran's viral video, she got irritated with the camerman when the focus was on her. She was visibly not pleased with so much limelight and also seemed frustrated. When the cameraman showed her on the screen, she said, "Hatt rey." The incident happened in the 19th over when Punjab Kings were batting. Check out the video below:

Kavya Maran angry on Cameramanpic.twitter.com/Lb4oDtcfjp April 9, 2023

With the win, SRH has climbed to the eighth position with one win and two losses in three matches and two points. PBKS has slipped to sixth position to sixth position with two wins and a loss in two matches and four points.

In chase of 144 runs, SRH was off to a solid start, with openers Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook playing some classy shots. However, pacer Arshdeep Singh continued his tradition of striking in the powerplay, dismissing Brook for 13 off 14 balls.

