Rohit's response to the fan comes amidst speculation about his future with Mumbai Indians, following his removal as captain and replacement by Hardik Pandya last season.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma delivered a witty response to a fan inquiring about his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This amusing incident took place during the current Test match between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, capturing the attention of the internet.

As Rohit strolled towards the dressing room, a spectator from the stands shouted out, questioning which team he would be representing in the upcoming IPL season.

“IPL mein kaun sa team (which team in the IPL),” the fan asked Rohit. “Kaun sa chahiye bol (which team do you want),” Rohit replied.

The passionate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporter fervently implored Rohit to join their team for the upcoming season. "RCB main aa jao (Come to RCB)," the fan shouted, but received no response from the Indian captain.

Watch:

Rohit's response to the fan comes amidst speculation about his future with Mumbai Indians, following his removal as captain and replacement by Hardik Pandya last season. Since his demotion, rumors have circulated about unrest in the MI dressing room, with players reportedly divided into factions.

As the retention deadline approaches for the IPL 2025 mega auction, the fate of the five-time champions' most successful captain hangs in the balance. Rohit's performance in IPL 2024, where he played all 14 matches and emerged as the team's top run-scorer with 417 runs at a strike rate of 150, adds to the intrigue surrounding his potential retention.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians are poised to retain their former captain, Rohit Sharma, despite rumors suggesting that the IPL 2024 was his final season with the franchise. The report further asserts that the team will also retain key players such as captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. To secure all four players, Mumbai Indians will need to allocate a minimum of Rs 61 crore from their total purse.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant goes past MS Dhoni, becomes fastest Indian wicketkeeper to....