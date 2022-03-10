'Goosebumps': 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' movie trailer talks about how the player wanted to play Ranji, reach IPL

After releasing the poster and getting fans excited, the Indian Premier League's (IPL) oldest ever debutant, Pravin Tambe's biopic is all set to be released on April 1. Played by actor Shreyas Talpade, who will bring Tambe's cricketing journey to life, the biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', talks about the struggles Tambe went through just to play at the highest level.

According to the trailer released on March 10, the story shows how the cricketer from Mumbai plied his trade extensively in Mumbai's club cricket circles before he made a breakthrough at the IPL. The interesting factor is that the leg spinner was 41-years-old when he made his debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2013.

He played for three seasons with the franchise and post his stint with the Royals, the bowler went on to represent the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After playing 33 games, Tambe picked up 28 wickets in the IPL with a best of 4/20.

The trailer also talks about how Pravin Tambe did not give up on cricket and wanted to make the cut in the Ranji despite constant rejections. The trailer starts with a quote by Rahul Dravid, who was part of the Rajasthan team then. It also talks about how due to his age he was mostly neglected.

His first franchise Royals shared the trailer and wrote, "Goosebumps at 2.51".

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who had already played a cricketer in the movie 'Iqbal' stated the pleasure he had to spend time with the cricketer during the making of the film. The official digital screening partner for this movie is Disney+Hotstar.