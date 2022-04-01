Kaun Pravin Tambe: The bowler who made IPL debut at 41 and going strong at 50

In 2013, a little known Pravin Tambe suddenly grabbed headlines, as he made his debut at the age of 41, while representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. He would then, go on to win two 'Man of the Match' awards for the team down the years, before becoming the first Indian player to play in Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Having announced himself to the world at the age when others take retirement, you'd be surprised to know that Pravin Tambe is still going strong at the age of 50!

On Friday, April 1, his biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe' came out on Disney+Hotstar. The Shreyas Talpade starrer has already earned rave reviews, but who exactly is Pravin Tambe, and how did he come to play in the IPL before playing a single game in professional cricket?

Here's all you need to know about Pravin Tambe:

Hailing from Mumbai, Tambe was born on 8th October 1971. He always dreamt of becoming a fast bowler, but during his early years, on the advice of his then skipper Ajay Kadam, the right-hander switched to leg-spin.

He pursued cricket as a part-time hustle, while also doing his day job. After years of dedication and skill, switching between different local cricket clubs in Mumbai, Tambe represented the Shivaji Park Gymkhana in the city's top cricket division, before being named in the probables for Mumbai's Ranji squad in 2000 and 2002, but as fate would have it, Tambe never made the final cut.

CPL debut

First over

Maiden wicket



Pravin Tambe, at 48, is writing a special story!pic.twitter.com/1o0sbkZF4l August 27, 2020

Cut to 2013, and his took an unexpected turn. Pravin Tambe landed a contract with Rajasthan Royals, after impressing in a local invitational T20 tournament. Tambe's ability to bowl different variations of leg-spin which left opposition batters in a tight spot was earmarked to Rajasthan Royals' scouts, who then decided to take a punt on the relatively unknown commodity.

On May 7, 2013, Tambe became the oldest IPL player to make his debut at the age of 41, against Delhi Daredevils. In 2014, he famously took a two-ball hattrick to dismiss KKR's Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Ryan ten Doeschate to pick up the 'Man of the Match' award.

HAT TRICK!

Pravin Tambe you beauty! He has turned this match on its head. 6 wickets in 8 balls. Halla Bol! #WeAreTheRoyals #RR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 5, 2014

He finished the season as the Royals' highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps to his name and would go on to represent Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL down the years.

In 2020, he became the first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League, representing Trinbago Knight Riders and would go on to win the Championship that year.

Talking about the film Kaun Pravin Tambe, it is directed by Jayprad Desai, and is already trending a lot on social media.