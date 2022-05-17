Kashmir Premier League: KPL President to formally invite Virat Kohli for second edition - watch

KPL President to formally invite Virat Kohli for second edition

Kashmir Premier League (KPL), organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is a six-team tournament which was held for the first time in 2021, with Rawalakot Hawks lifting the inaugural title.

Now with the second edition of the league set to be commenced on August 1, with the final to be played on August 14 and two new teams being added, the KPL President is planning on sending in an invite to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Arif Malik, the KPL president, confirmed that the league has decided to send an invitation to Kohli. They added that "it’s a message of peace from our side".

"[Mohammad] Rizwan gave a very positive message that cricket should be beyond anything else. So, we are sending a letter to Virat Kohli, inviting him to play in the league or at least come and watch one match. It’s a message of peace from our side, now it is up to him, whether he accepts it or not," Malik said in a video message.

We are sending a formal invitation to Virat Kohli.

It's up to Virat Kohli whether to become part of the league as a player or as a special guest. We are sending a message of peace through KPL and want Indian cricketers to be part of the league.

" Arif Malik President of KPL"

"We are ready to host other Indian players as well. We believe that sports are the only way to bridge the gap between the two countries."

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif, who is currently serving as the Director of Cricket Operations for KPL said that the league must send invitations to various cricket boards. He suggested that they must invite Kohli to join the league as well.

"We should send an invitation [to Virat Kohli] but the decision to play lies with the player," said Latif while speaking to Dawn News.

"It’s good to initiate such a thing. I also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards, which includes BCCI as well, for PSL. If we get good resources, we will try to put them to good use and organise a good tournament. We want people in Pakistan and outside Pakistan to enjoy the league."