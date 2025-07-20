Karun Nair's Test career over? Star batter returns to Karnataka amidst England struggles

Nair has only scored 131 runs in three Tests (six innings), averaging just 21.83. Even though he has shown some talent and started well, he has not made the big scores expected of a number three batsman, with a highest score of only 40.

Karun Nair's Test future is now even more uncertain as he officially returns to Karnataka for the next domestic season. While this move seems personal, it happens at a tricky time for his Test comeback, where he has had trouble turning good starts into big scores against England. Many cricket fans are wondering if his poor showing for the national team will end his second chance in Test cricket.

Nair, well-known as India's second triple-centurion in Test history, made a comeback to the national team after eight years, thanks to a great domestic season with Vidarbha. His good play, including being the top run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and a leading scorer in the Ranji Trophy for 2024-25, made a strong argument for his recall.

But, the current Test series against England is very different from his domestic form. Batting at number three, Nair has only scored 131 runs in three Tests (six innings), averaging just 21.83. Even though he has shown some talent and started well, he has not made the big scores expected of a number three batsman, with a highest score of only 40. This lack of big contributions has brought criticism and questions about his place in the team, especially with India trailing England 1-2 in the five-match series.

His return to Karnataka, after two seasons with Vidarbha where he even assisted them win the Ranji Trophy, is seen as a return to his roots. People are curious about the international future of one of Karnataka's most well-known players, given the timing of his return. Nair's spot in the Indian Test team appears precarious as the crucial 4th Test in Manchester approaches and experts and former cricket players advocate for the inclusion of younger players like Sai Sudharsan. Whether his return to domestic cricket signals the end of his Test dreams or a new beginning for a potential comeback is still unknown.

