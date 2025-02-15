His performances in the Ranji Trophy have been instrumental in Vidarbha’s run to the semi-finals

Karun Nair has finally spoken out after being left out of India’s Champions Trophy squad despite his incredible domestic form. The batter has been in red-hot form, scoring 752 runs in just seven matches in the 2024-25 season. His performances in the Ranji Trophy have been instrumental in Vidarbha’s run to the semi-finals.

Nair, who last played for India in 2017, was dropped just three Tests after scoring a historic triple century against England. His omission from the Champions Trophy squad sparked debate among fans, forcing national selector Ajit Agarkar to clarify the decision.

"At the moment, finding a spot in the squad in this team is really difficult. Look at the guys who have been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in a squad of 15. But those performances certainly make you take notice. If there is a loss of form (for a player) or injuries, there's certainly going to be a conversation around him," Agarkar had said.

In response, Nair told RevSportz that he appreciated the clarity from the selectors.

"It was good to get a clear statement. It helps players understand where they stand. For now, my focus is on winning the Ranji Trophy," Nair said.

Nair was named Player of the Match after scoring a crucial 122 runs in Vidarbha’s 198-run win over Tamil Nadu in the Ranji quarterfinal. He remains determined to return to the national team.