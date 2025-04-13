His last fifty in the tournament dates back to 2018 when he played for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils. Notably, Nair displayed exceptional skill against Jasprit Bumrah, scoring 16 runs off his second over solely in boundaries.

Karun Nair made a highly anticipated return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a gap of 1077 days, showcasing his talent as an Impact Player for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The 33-year-old cricketer's last IPL appearance was for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2022 season.

During this match, Nair achieved his highest score in the IPL, surpassing his previous best of 83 runs which he scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 season. His remarkable performance included completing a half-century in just 22 deliveries, marking his 11th half-century in the IPL and his first in seven years. His last fifty in the tournament dates back to 2018 when he played for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils. Notably, Nair displayed exceptional skill against Jasprit Bumrah, scoring 16 runs off his second over solely in boundaries.

Following a successful domestic season in 2024/25 with Vidarbha, Nair was acquired by the Capitals for Rs 50 lakh during the 2025 mega auction. His outstanding performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw him score 255 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 177.

Moreover, Nair's exceptional form continued in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he amassed 542 runs across five innings without being dismissed. Additionally, he contributed significantly to Vidarbha's success in the Ranji Trophy by scoring 863 runs in 16 innings, leading the team to its third title victory.

Earlier, Tilak scored a half-century and Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir also made impactful contributions, allowing Mumbai Indians to score 205/5 in their 20 overs. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl. Despite a strong start from Mumbai's openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, wickets fell at regular intervals. Tilak and Surya built a partnership, with Tilak scoring a fifty. However, Delhi Capitals showed good fielding skills, including a crucial save by Axar Patel.

