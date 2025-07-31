Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden triple-century

This knock was a long and hard road back into Test cricket for Nair. His last Test fifty came in December 2016, during his unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai.

Karun Nair reached a vital half-century today in the 5th Test against England at The Oval. This marks his first Test fifty in 3147 days. He got there with a clip off Jacob Bethell to deep backward square leg for two runs. This score gave much-needed support to the Indian innings and was a personal accomplishment for the triple centurion.

The quiet acknowledgement toward the dressing room showed how important this was. This knock was a long and hard road back into Test cricket for Nair. His last Test fifty came in December 2016, during his unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai.

Nair's return to the Test side for this series was highly awaited, after a productive domestic season for Vidarbha. His first few times out in the series didn't get the big scores he's known for, so there was pressure on him. This fifty, with important actions in the game and against a tough English bowling attack, shows his strength and commitment to Test cricket.

Since his record-breaking triple century, Nair's ride has been up and down. He's been out of the national team sometimes, despite doing well in domestic matches. Many saw his spot in this 5th Test at The Oval as a chance to secure his place. This fifty, made when things were difficult, will help the right-hander's confidence. It says he belongs at this level.

As India tries to get a good total, Karun Nair's tough fifty stands out not just for the runs, but for the story of perseverance it represents in Test cricket.

