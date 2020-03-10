Headlines

Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 03:03 PM IST

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 50 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

The COVID-19 could have a massive impact on the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cash-rich tournament is now set for a massive set-back after the Karnataka Government denied hosting any IPL matches in Bengaluru.

On March 9, a Bengaluru resident was tested positive for coronavirus according to the Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. 

While the resident has been put under quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru, the state has also called to shut down all primary schools and IT companies until further notice.

Bangaluru is home to Virat Kohli led IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to the latest reports of a local news outlet Digvijay 24/7, the Karnataka Government has also written an official letter to the central government asking them to postpone or suspend this year's IPL amid coronavirus threat.

The report also stated that the Karnataka Government allegedly has also denied hosting any IPL matches too.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) source confirmed on Monday (March 9) that the IPL will not be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. The source also claimed all precautionary measures will be conducted by the board during the 2020 edition of the IPL.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned." a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the source added.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

