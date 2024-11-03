This victory marked the first time a visiting team had managed to whitewash the Men in Blue at home since the year 2000.

New Zealand secured a remarkable victory over India by 25 runs in the final Test of the three-match series at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, completing a historic 3-0 whitewash on Indian soil. This victory marked the first time a visiting team had managed to whitewash the Men in Blue at home since the year 2000.

Despite a valiant effort, Team India fell short in their pursuit of a 147-run target on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test. New Zealand's bowlers made quick work of India's top order in just 7 overs. Rishabh Pant played a pivotal role in forming crucial partnerships with Jadeja and Sundar, aiding India's fightback in the match. Pant showcased his skill by scoring 64 runs off 57 balls, including 1 maximum and 9 boundaries.

Ajaz Patel shone with a six-wicket haul, while Glenn Phillips also impressed with three wickets on Day 3. In the first innings, the Kiwi batters posted a total of 235 runs after captain Tom Latham chose to bat first. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell's 87-run partnership was instrumental in setting the tone for New Zealand. Young contributed 71 runs off 138 balls, while Mitchell scored 82 runs off 129 balls. Jadeja's 5-wicket haul and Sundar's 4-wicket performance were notable highlights for India.

Despite a brief setback in the first innings, a crucial 96-run partnership between Gill and Pant sparked a remarkable comeback for India. Gill's impressive 90 runs and Pant's 60 runs in the first innings were crucial contributions. Ajaz Patel's 5-wicket haul for the Blackcaps added to the intensity of the match.

In the second innings, New Zealand were dismissed for 174 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming 5 wickets and Ashwin taking 3 wickets. However, India's batting lineup faltered and bowled out for 121 runs.

Here's how Pakistan cricket fans reacted:

KARMA HIT BACK

Those who made fun of Pakistan losing the home series have themselves become a joke in front of the world and are becoming a lesson .#PAKvsAUS #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/DD4lJWGFma — Zaibi jutt (@about_zaibjutt) November 3, 2024

A Grand Day for Kiwi Cricket:The formidable Indian team, on their own turf, has been brought to its knees by the plucky New Zealanders!#INDvNZ #NZvsIND #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/ouoxcVcRSc — Clean Bowled (@OZPAKCRIC) November 3, 2024

Since this tweet



India bowled out for 46.

Lost the first Test by 8 wickets.

Lost the second Test by 125 runs.

Lost the third Test by 25 runs.

Whitewashed at home.



Thank you chuffa for jinx https://t.co/3719fNFVy2 pic.twitter.com/roxC7dFbUS — junaiz (@dhillow_) November 3, 2024

Also read| AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?