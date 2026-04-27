FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80, last rites held in Mumbai

Sunjay Kapur estate case: SC suggests mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev, says '80 is not the age to fight'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers

Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing

Mumbai: Four family members die of food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency

Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list

After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims

Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury: Check his replacement

Delhi to get rain tonight? IMD issues 'yellow' alert, light downpour expected across city

  • LATEST
Sunjay Kapur estate case: SC suggests mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev, says '80 is not the age to fight'

Sunjay Kapur case: SC suggests mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer

Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing

Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing

In a recent Instagram Stories, Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner praises Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his ability to move the ball and trouble the batters in the IPL.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing
Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 wickets against Delhi Capitals
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

David Warner, who is currently signed by Pakistan Super League's Karachi Kings as the skipper, shared a post on his Instagram Stories, watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) game. It was Match No 39 of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). in his post, he applauded Bhuvneshwar's ability to move the ball and trouble batters with his swing bowling.

Warner's reaction is grabbing attention on social media, wherein he is praising an IPL player, while he is busy with the current edition of the PSL.

David Warner, who is currently signed by Pakistan Super League's Karachi Kings as the skipper, shared a post on his Instagram Stories, watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) game. It was Match No 39 of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In his post, he applauded Bhuvneshwar's ability to move the ball and trouble batters with his swing bowling.

 

Warner's reaction is grabbing attention on social media, wherein he is praising an IPL player, while he is busy with the current edition of the PSL. The moment highlighted the mutual respect among these two players, who were formerly associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

 

Why did Warner praise Bhuvneshwar?

 

Bhuvneshwar, who now plays for RCB, opened the bowling and made an immediate impact during the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He struck early with the new ball and scalped debutant Sahi Parakh's wicket. Later, he also dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in his next over, decimating the top and middle order batting lineup of the home side.

 

In the end, the Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 75, which the defending champions chased down in the 7th over, losing just one wicket. With this win, RCB bettered their Net Run Rate (NRR) and remained at the second spot in the Points Table with 12 points.

 

Meanwhile, in PSL 2026, David Warner's Karachi Kings finished the season at the 6th position in the Points Table with five wins and five losses in 10 games. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80, last rites held in Mumbai
Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80, last rites held in Mumbai
Sunjay Kapur estate case: SC suggests mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev, says '80 is not the age to fight'
Sunjay Kapur case: SC suggests mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer
Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing
Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar'
Mumbai: Four family members die of food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon
Mumbai: 4 family members die after eating biryani and watermelon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement