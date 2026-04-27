Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner watches IPL game, praises Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing

In a recent Instagram Stories, Karachi Kings' skipper David Warner praises Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his ability to move the ball and trouble the batters in the IPL.

David Warner, who is currently signed by Pakistan Super League's Karachi Kings as the skipper, shared a post on his Instagram Stories, watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) game. It was Match No 39 of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). in his post, he applauded Bhuvneshwar's ability to move the ball and trouble batters with his swing bowling.

Warner's reaction is grabbing attention on social media, wherein he is praising an IPL player, while he is busy with the current edition of the PSL.

David Warner, who is currently signed by Pakistan Super League's Karachi Kings as the skipper, shared a post on his Instagram Stories, watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) game. It was Match No 39 of IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In his post, he applauded Bhuvneshwar's ability to move the ball and trouble batters with his swing bowling.

Warner's reaction is grabbing attention on social media, wherein he is praising an IPL player, while he is busy with the current edition of the PSL. The moment highlighted the mutual respect among these two players, who were formerly associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

Why did Warner praise Bhuvneshwar?

Bhuvneshwar, who now plays for RCB, opened the bowling and made an immediate impact during the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He struck early with the new ball and scalped debutant Sahi Parakh's wicket. Later, he also dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in his next over, decimating the top and middle order batting lineup of the home side.

In the end, the Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 75, which the defending champions chased down in the 7th over, losing just one wicket. With this win, RCB bettered their Net Run Rate (NRR) and remained at the second spot in the Points Table with 12 points.

Meanwhile, in PSL 2026, David Warner's Karachi Kings finished the season at the 6th position in the Points Table with five wins and five losses in 10 games.