Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar help ICA raise Rs 39 lakh for former players amid COVID-19 lockdown

Former greats like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar have extended their hand in support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative to provide financial help towards 30 needy players amid coronavirus lockdown, said its president Ashok Malhotra.

The ICA has so far managed to raise almost Rs 39 lakh to help former cricketers who are in dire need.

"Big names like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and Gundappa Viswanath have joined us and that is a major boost to our initiative. A corporate from Gujarat has also offered its support," Malhotra was quoted saying by PTI.

A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 35,000-mark on Friday, while the death toll topped the 1,152-mark as well.

The ICA will be accepting donations till May 15, following which it will shortlist 5-6 cricketers from each zone (north, east, west, south and central).

"Cricketers who don't have jobs, who don't get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help," Malhotra had said earlier.

According to reports, 1750 former cricketers have registered their names with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year.

The nationwide lockdown is in place, which was further extended on Friday (May 1) by the Ministry of Home Affairs for two weeks beyond May 3.

