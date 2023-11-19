Headlines

Kapil Dev's revelation stirs controversy: "BCCI didn't invite me..." amid India vs Australia World Cup final

The legendary all-rounder and former India skipper Kapil Dev revealed that earlier BCCI didn't send him the invitation to witness the India vs Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 final.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

The legendary all-rounder and former India skipper Kapil Dev has caused a stir with his surprising revelation in middle of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 final. He made a surprising revelation, mentioning the lack of an invitation from BCCI for the ongoing ODI World Cup final and expressing his desire for the full 1983 World Cup-winning team to attend.

In a conversation with ABP News ahead of the match, Kapil said," You called me, I came here. Unhone nahi bulaya, mein nahi gaya (the BCCI didn’t invite me, I didn’t go). As simple as that. I wanted my whole 1983 World Cup team to be there. But there is so much work going on, there’s so much responsibility, sometimes people forget.”

Despite this, reports later indicated he was seen at the Mumbai Airport, heading to Ahmedabad for the final. The BCCI plans to honor former World Cup-winning captains, including Kapil Dev, with special blazers during the innings break at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

As per reports, nine cricketing legends, namely Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Allan Border, Arjuna Ranatunga, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Michael Clarke, and Eoin Morgan, are expected to grace the occasion at the world's largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

World Cup Winning Captains: Clive Lloyd (1975, 1979- West Indies), Kapil Dev (1983 – India), Allan Border (1987 – Australia), Imran Khan (1992- Pakistan), Arjuna Ranatunga (1996 – Sri Lanka), Steve Waugh (1999 – Australia), Ricky Ponting (2003, 2007 – Australia), MS Dhoni (2011 – India), Michael Clarke (2015 – Australia) and Eoin Morgan (2019 – England).

ICC and BCCI have arranged a grand closing ceremony for the final, featuring various attractions like an Indian Air Force salute, light and laser shows, and a drone display to commemorate the victorious team.

