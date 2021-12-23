EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Dev's 175 against Zimbabwe has no video coverage, does the batter regret it? Skipper REVEALS

The 18th of June in the year 1983 was a very auspicious day in the history of Indian cricket as in Tunbridge Wells, the Men in Blue staged a miraculous recovery and the skipper Kapil Dev produced a splendid knock.

India who were staring down the barrel at 17/5, saw Kapil Dev play a captain's knock after he came to the crease and proceeded to change the entire course of the match.

He blasted 175 off 138 balls - the highest score by an Indian player at that time - and the knock included 16 fours and six sixes.

However, when one wants to see this epic innings, it is not available anywhere. Why? Because that particular match was never telecasted.

With the greatest knock in the history of Indian cricket has no kind of video coverage, does the captain have any regret? Replying DNA Web's Mugdha Kapoor Safaya question and said there is no hard feeling.

"No regret in life. Aap sabne itna pyaar mohabbat diya. Aur yeh jo picture ban rahi hai, regret kis baat ka? Nahi hai record kiya toh nahi kiya. I don't take it that way. Sabke zehen mein hai woh important hai. Baaki enke upar chhod diya (Kabir Khan). Enhone jo kiya hai humne agle ek hafte mein pata chal jaega ki kis tarah, kitna close uss inning ko dikhaya".

Why was there no broadcast of the match?

All believe that the BBC, the host broadcaster for the 1983 World Cup was on strike. While there is no merit to justify the truth, it is learnt that the resource crunch of the BBC was one of the reasons why Kapil Dev’s knock had no coverage.

There were four matches being played and the broadcasters had only two TV crews covering England vs Pakistan and West Indies vs Australia.

While West Indies and Australia were the favourites, England was the host nation and since Pakistan was playing the hosts, they had to be part of the limelight.

Hence, India vs Zimbabwe and New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash were not telecasted by BBC.