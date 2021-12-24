Kapil Dev reveals why Team India slept empty stomach after winning World Cup in 1983

On December 23, a day before Kabir Khan's film '83 hits the theatres, a special screening of the film was held wherein all the star-cast and former members of India's World Cup-winning team from 1983 were present. While fans are buzzing with excitement to watch India's historic triumph on-screen, some very interesting details have also emerged from the event.

As per multiple reports, the end of the film features a special segment wherein Kapil Dev reveals why the Indian cricket team had to sleep on an empty stomach after their triumph in the World Cup in 1983.

In the special interview, Kapil opens up about various interesting details from that night, adding that he was handed a bill that night, something which he jokingly claims still remains a mystery. He also revealed that after winning the World Cup, the players were so much in ecstasy that they didn't get any time to have dinner.

The former Indian captain added that the boys continued to party late into the night, and once everyone settled down to have dinner, they were struck with the realization that all the restaurants and eateries had already been closed. As a consequence, the team had no choice but to sleep with their stomachs empty.

Kapil Dev though further added that nobody was bothered about the same, as they went to their beds having won the World Cup for their nation, which was an unprecedented feat at the time.

Meanwhile, the film '83 hits the theatres on Friday, December 24.