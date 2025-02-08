Rohit Sharma, who has recorded scores of 2, 3, 9, 10, 3, 6, 18, 11, and 0 in his last 10 innings, is recognized for his ability to perform under pressure.

Kapil Dev, the respected former Indian captain, did not hold back in his criticism of the current India squad and their captain, Rohit Sharma. He believes that Sharma's recent struggles reflect the overall mindset of the team, and the upcoming Champions Trophy will be a significant test for both the captain and his players.

Rohit Sharma, who has recorded scores of 2, 3, 9, 10, 3, 6, 18, 11, and 0 in his last 10 innings, is recognized for his ability to perform under pressure. Kapil Dev expressed his hope that Sharma will find his form again soon.

In an interview on the Cricket Adda YouTube channel, Kapil remarked, "He is a big player. I hope he returns to form quickly. I will say good luck to the coach. It takes time to settle in. The whole country is looking forward to the side's performance. In recent times, the side played well for some time. The team looks unsettled. When the captain's form is poor, the team has problems."

In light of the recent downturn in performance and the resulting disappointment among fans, the former World Cup-winning captain commented, "The team has not done well; it's justified that the fans are angry. When these players came back after winning the T20 World Cup, the crazy scenes, I have never seen in my life. So, when they do bad, criticism follows. That's what I say, don't praise the players so much, that they can't handle. And then criticise them below the belt. This is my thought."

Kapil also shared his thoughts on the uncertainty surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Champions Trophy. The talented fast bowler has been out of action since January due to a back injury, raising concerns about India's bowling capabilities.

"There is no doubt about that. In the last two years, no other fast bowler has had so much impact. When a big player like Bumrah, Anil Kumble, gets unfit, it does impact the team. I hope he recovers soon enough," Kapil stated.

As India prepares to begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20th, the spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma to regain his form and lead the team to victory.

