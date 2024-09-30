Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hurricane Helene kills 93 in US, leaves millions without electricity

Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, his business is...

Lisa Mishra faced several rejections before Call Me Bae, shares what she learnt from Ananya Panday, Vir Das | Exclusive

This star had Rs 2 crore debt, was ignored by friends, started selling vegetables outside son's school; now works as...

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hurricane Helene kills 93 in US, leaves millions without electricity

Hurricane Helene kills 93 in US, leaves millions without electricity

Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, his business is...

Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, his business is...

Lisa Mishra faced several rejections before Call Me Bae, shares what she learnt from Ananya Panday, Vir Das | Exclusive

Lisa Mishra faced several rejections before Call Me Bae, shares what she learnt from Ananya Panday, Vir Das | Exclusive

NASA shares breathtaking images of Helix Nebula

NASA shares breathtaking images of Helix Nebula

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir cried after Prabhas-starrer was heavily criticised: 'Main din raat...'

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir cried after Prabhas-starrer was heavily criticised: 'Main din raat...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about his new fear, says 'kanjar' Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about his new fear, says 'kanjar' Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeCricket

Cricket

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4?

After only 35 overs were played on the first day, fans are concerned that the weather may continue to disrupt the remaining two days of the match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4?
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The third day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Park in Kanpur was unfortunately washed out, much to the disappointment of numerous fans. Despite the absence of rain, a wet outfield prevented any play for the second consecutive day.

After only 35 overs were played on the first day, fans are concerned that the weather may continue to disrupt the remaining two days of the match, depriving them of the opportunity to see their favorite players in action.

Fortunately, there is some good news for cricket enthusiasts in Kanpur, as the weather forecast for Day 4 shows only a 20 per cent chance of rain, with even better conditions predicted for Day 5, with just a 10 per cent chance of rain. This raises hopes that fans will finally get to witness some cricketing action after the recent washouts.

This news will surely come as a relief to those who have traveled long distances to witness high-quality cricket. However, concerns have been raised about the drainage facilities at Green Park, as the ground staff failed to prepare the field for play despite the lack of rain.

The venue director of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Sanjay Kapoor, had assured that they were prepared for heavy rain. Prior to the match, the upper block of the C stand at the stadium was deemed unsafe by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department, leading to a reduced capacity.

Green Park in Kanpur has a rich history of hosting international matches, with 40 games played so far, including 24 Tests, 15 ODIs, and 1 T20I. The ongoing Test match is the 24th at the venue, with the last Test between India and New Zealand in November 2021 ending in a draw due to bad light on Day 5.

During the ongoing match, Bangladesh was chosen to bat first by India's captain, Rohit Sharma. Currently, they are at 107/3 after 35 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 6* and Mominul Haque at 40*. Akash Deep, with figures of 2/34, claimed the first two wickets on Day 1, while Ravichandran Ashwin also managed to secure one wicket.

Also read| IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Top actresses refused to work with part-time car dealer Suyash Panday but then he rose from the ashes

Top actresses refused to work with part-time car dealer Suyash Panday but then he rose from the ashes

Meet richest Indian in America, who grew up without basic amenities, now has net worth of 82043 crore, he is...

Meet richest Indian in America, who grew up without basic amenities, now has net worth of 82043 crore, he is...

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement