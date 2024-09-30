Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4?

After only 35 overs were played on the first day, fans are concerned that the weather may continue to disrupt the remaining two days of the match.

The third day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Eden Park in Kanpur was unfortunately washed out, much to the disappointment of numerous fans. Despite the absence of rain, a wet outfield prevented any play for the second consecutive day.

After only 35 overs were played on the first day, fans are concerned that the weather may continue to disrupt the remaining two days of the match, depriving them of the opportunity to see their favorite players in action.

Fortunately, there is some good news for cricket enthusiasts in Kanpur, as the weather forecast for Day 4 shows only a 20 per cent chance of rain, with even better conditions predicted for Day 5, with just a 10 per cent chance of rain. This raises hopes that fans will finally get to witness some cricketing action after the recent washouts.

This news will surely come as a relief to those who have traveled long distances to witness high-quality cricket. However, concerns have been raised about the drainage facilities at Green Park, as the ground staff failed to prepare the field for play despite the lack of rain.

The venue director of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Sanjay Kapoor, had assured that they were prepared for heavy rain. Prior to the match, the upper block of the C stand at the stadium was deemed unsafe by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department, leading to a reduced capacity.

Green Park in Kanpur has a rich history of hosting international matches, with 40 games played so far, including 24 Tests, 15 ODIs, and 1 T20I. The ongoing Test match is the 24th at the venue, with the last Test between India and New Zealand in November 2021 ending in a draw due to bad light on Day 5.

During the ongoing match, Bangladesh was chosen to bat first by India's captain, Rohit Sharma. Currently, they are at 107/3 after 35 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 6* and Mominul Haque at 40*. Akash Deep, with figures of 2/34, claimed the first two wickets on Day 1, while Ravichandran Ashwin also managed to secure one wicket.

Also read| IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?