Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3?

Only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1, and the unfavorable weather conditions persisted in Kanpur on Saturday, resulting in stumps being called without a single ball being bowled.

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh faced a setback on Day 2 as play was abandoned due to continuous rain and a wet outfield. Only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1, and the unfavorable weather conditions persisted in Kanpur on Saturday, resulting in stumps being called without a single ball being bowled.

At the end of Day 1, Bangladesh stood at 107/3 after 35 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) and Mominul Haque (40*) holding their ground. Akash Deep claimed the wickets of openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

With one-and-a-half days already lost, a draw seems likely for this Test match. However, the weather forecast for Day 3 (Sunday) in Kanpur raises concerns.

The weather conditions in Kanpur on Sunday are expected to be cloudy with a high chance of rain. Weather.com predicts a 61 percent chance of rain, with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Thunderstorms are anticipated from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, with showers expected between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm. The skies are likely to remain overcast for the rest of the day.

Unfortunately, thunderstorms are also forecasted for Sunday afternoon, between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm, with a 60 percent chance of rain at 3.30 pm. It appears that another day of waiting may be in store on Sunday, following a frustrating second day on Saturday.

During the first Test held in Chennai, India was put into bat by Bangladesh and managed to score 376 runs in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive century of 113 runs, supported by Ravindra Jadeja's 86 runs, resulted in a partnership of 199 runs for the seventh wicket.

Bangladesh struggled in their first innings, only scoring 149 runs in response, with Jasprit Bumrah taking four wickets. India took a commanding 227-run lead into the second innings, where Rishabh Pant's comeback century of 109 runs and Shubman Gill's 119 runs helped India declare at 287/4, setting Bangladesh a target of 515 runs.

Despite Najmul Hossain Shanto's valiant effort of 82 runs for Bangladesh, R Ashwin's exceptional bowling performance of 6/88 led to Bangladesh being dismissed for 234 runs, securing a dominant victory for India.

Also read| BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up