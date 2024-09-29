Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi dazzle at green carpet

IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi dazzle at green carpet

Animals immune to snake venom

Animals immune to snake venom

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

HomeCricket

Cricket

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3?

Only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1, and the unfavorable weather conditions persisted in Kanpur on Saturday, resulting in stumps being called without a single ball being bowled.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3?
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh faced a setback on Day 2 as play was abandoned due to continuous rain and a wet outfield. Only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1, and the unfavorable weather conditions persisted in Kanpur on Saturday, resulting in stumps being called without a single ball being bowled.

At the end of Day 1, Bangladesh stood at 107/3 after 35 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) and Mominul Haque (40*) holding their ground. Akash Deep claimed the wickets of openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

With one-and-a-half days already lost, a draw seems likely for this Test match. However, the weather forecast for Day 3 (Sunday) in Kanpur raises concerns.

The weather conditions in Kanpur on Sunday are expected to be cloudy with a high chance of rain. Weather.com predicts a 61 percent chance of rain, with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Thunderstorms are anticipated from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, with showers expected between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm. The skies are likely to remain overcast for the rest of the day.

Unfortunately, thunderstorms are also forecasted for Sunday afternoon, between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm, with a 60 percent chance of rain at 3.30 pm. It appears that another day of waiting may be in store on Sunday, following a frustrating second day on Saturday. 

During the first Test held in Chennai, India was put into bat by Bangladesh and managed to score 376 runs in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive century of 113 runs, supported by Ravindra Jadeja's 86 runs, resulted in a partnership of 199 runs for the seventh wicket.

Bangladesh struggled in their first innings, only scoring 149 runs in response, with Jasprit Bumrah taking four wickets. India took a commanding 227-run lead into the second innings, where Rishabh Pant's comeback century of 109 runs and Shubman Gill's 119 runs helped India declare at 287/4, setting Bangladesh a target of 515 runs.

Despite Najmul Hossain Shanto's valiant effort of 82 runs for Bangladesh, R Ashwin's exceptional bowling performance of 6/88 led to Bangladesh being dismissed for 234 runs, securing a dominant victory for India.

Also read| BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

Ratan Tata's iPhone manufacturing company plans to take big step, as they are about to hire....

This TV star worked with Alia Bhatt, was best friends with Vidyut Jammwal, his sudden death brought focus on...

This TV star worked with Alia Bhatt, was best friends with Vidyut Jammwal, his sudden death brought focus on...

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement