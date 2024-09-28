Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2?

It rained on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. Will it rain again in Kanpur on Day 2?

The anticipation for the India vs. Bangladesh second Test in Kanpur was palpable, but unfortunately, rain dampened the spirits of both fans and players alike. As the focus shifts to the second day of the match, let us reflect on the events of Day 1 and speculate on what may unfold on Day 2.

India won the toss, and Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first. This decision proved fruitful as Akash Deep took two early wickets, leaving Bangladesh at 29/2 and in need of a recovery. Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto then came together to steady the ship, frustrating the Indian bowlers with a cautious partnership of 51 runs. However, Ashwin's dismissal of Shanto halted Bangladesh's progress at 107/3 before rain interrupted play, ultimately leading to an early end to Day 1.

With rain predicted for Saturday as well, there is a possibility of a delayed start to the day's play. Only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1, putting the match significantly behind schedule. Despite losing early wickets, Bangladesh has held their own, and the moisture on the pitch at the start of Day 2 may present a challenge that they will need to navigate carefully.

India will be looking to their bowlers to make early breakthroughs and disrupt Bangladesh's momentum. With rain looming on the horizon, both teams will need to act swiftly to avoid a draw becoming the likely outcome.

Also read| IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list