Cricket

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1?

India clinched a 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

Kanpur weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1?
File Photo
The Indian team is contemplating the inclusion of three spinners in their lineup for the upcoming second Test against Bangladesh, set to commence on Friday at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Following a convincing 280-run victory in the series opener in Chennai, India currently holds a 1-0 lead. In Chennai, the team led by Rohit Sharma opted for a pace-heavy attack, featuring Akash Deep alongside seasoned bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, considering the unique characteristics of the black soil pitch in Kanpur, there is speculation that Akash Deep may be replaced by local favorite Kuldeep Yadav. This strategic adjustment is aimed at maximizing India's advantage in exploiting the pitch conditions and potentially overpowering the Bangladesh batting lineup.

Nevertheless, there is a looming possibility of cloud cover during the initial three days of the Kanpur Test. According to AccuWeather, rain is forecasted for Friday, with a 100% cloud cover and a 65% chance of precipitation in the morning. The first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh is likely to be impacted by rain, with humidity levels ranging from 75% to 89%. The temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, with a wind speed of approximately 15 km/h throughout the match.

The city has recently experienced some rainfall leading up to the Test match, causing the Indian team's extended training session to be cut short. The pitch curator at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, the venue for the second Test, has meticulously prepared two pitch options. One pitch is composed of black soil, following the traditional method for this ground, which tends to favor spinners. The other pitch is akin to the one used in Chennai, offering a balanced playing field for both batsmen and bowlers.

India is currently deliberating on whether to include three spinners in the lineup for the second Test against Bangladesh. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has indicated that the final decision will be contingent upon the pitch conditions and overhead conditions on the morning of the match. Should India opt to play three spinners in Kanpur, either Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav could potentially be the additional spinner.

Also read| ‘Tagdi practice karwayi’: Shubman Gill after facing Rishabh Pant’s spin in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test – Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement