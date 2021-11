If anyone thought that the score of 345 runs was going to be enough and India's spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were going to bamboozle New Zealand's batting line-up for fun, they were proved absolutely wrong by the new opening combination for the visitors as Tom Latham and Will Young kept them at bay and took their side through to stumps on Day 2 unscathed.