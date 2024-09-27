Twitter
Kanpur stadium authority hires langurs for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test; Here's why

The use of langurs as a deterrent is a well-established practice at the venue, having been successfully employed in previous international matches.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 05:07 PM IST

Kanpur stadium authority hires langurs for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test; Here's why
The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has taken proactive measures to address the issue of monkeys causing disturbances at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur during the second Test between India and Bangladesh. Monkeys have been known to snatch food and personal items, such as mobile phones, from spectators attending cricket matches at the venue. Anticipating a heightened challenge from the monkeys during the second Test in Kanpur, stadium authorities have implemented a unique solution.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the authorities have enlisted the help of Langurs and their handlers to protect spectators from the food-stealing monkeys. In addition to the presence of security guards, the deployment of Langurs was considered necessary to provide an additional layer of protection.

"To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs (long-tailed leaf monkeys) to take care of them," Venue Director Sanjay Kapoor told the paper.

Kapoor disclosed that broadcast camera operators in the stands face the highest risk of having their food and drinks stolen by monkeys.

Additionally, several other concerns were raised at the venue prior to the commencement of the match in Kanpur. It was brought to light that the C block of the stadium is not suitable for accommodating spectators due to safety reasons. As a result, it was deemed unsafe and closed off to the public before the start of play on Day 1.

"PWD and Harcourt Butler Technical University also conducted their inspection three days before the match and found that some seats in C block cannot be used for spectators as it is not safe. About 1750 seats of the upper block are still available for spectators," Kapoor had said.

The area behind the boundary rope where broadcasters keep cameras and other equipment was covered with a black cloth to prevent monkeys from spotting and stealing food items.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
