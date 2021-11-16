IND vs NZ: Not Kane Williamson but THIS player to captain New Zealand in T20I series against India

The series against New Zealand is all set to begin from November 17 and India and the Kiwis will play in three T20Is and two Test games against each other. While India began the preparations for the same under the guidance of new coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, the BlackCaps will also see a new skipper leading the side.

The New Zealand Cricket issued a statement saying captain Kane Williamson will miss the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India to focus on the Test series that will begin from November 25 in Kanpur.

Finishing up at the @T20WorldCup with a hug from our bus driver Santhosh. Next stop Jaipur! #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BdHPCHyzrX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 15, 2021

The cricket board announced the T20I squad for the series with fast bowler Tim Southee named as the captain for the opening game.

"BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss this week's three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur," NZC said in a statement.

"With the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation," the statement read.

"Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series. Lockie Ferguson's recovery from a right calf-strain continues to progress well and he is expected to be available for the T20 series."

New Zealand T20I squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Kane Williamson will miss this week’s three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur. #INDvNZ https://t.co/zff00W47ER — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 16, 2021

The two sides will meet on November 17, Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The second T20I will be played on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and the third at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

As far as the Test matches are concerned, the second match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting on December 3.