Kane Williamson ‘apprehensive’ about IPL 2020 amidst COVID-19

Kane Williamson is not so active on social media but when he is, the world takes attention. For the first time in nearly a month, Williamson posted a photo where he is travelling with his New Zealand compatriot James Neesham to the UAE for IPL 2020. Williamson will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise while Neesham was picked in the Kings XI Punjab side. This is the first time that both players are going out of the country after New Zealand closed it’s borders in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Instagram post, Williamson said, “First trip in a while! Looking forward to catching up with the Orange army #orangearmy #sunrisers #ipl.” The post had a comment from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team who showed some emojis.

Apprehensions on IPL 2020

Kane Williamson maybe heading to the UAE to be part of IPL 2020 but that has also made him apprehensive. The worry has increased ever since 13 staff members, including two players in Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for the coronavirus in the UAE. The coronavirus cases in the Chennai Super Kings squad has thrown their preparation in disarray but the latest tests have shown that the remaining contingent are coronavirus negative.

“Obviously that’s bad news. You don’t want to hear anybody has COVID. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic, so hopefully, through another lockdown period, they can come through and we’ll be okay. There’s a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time...you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined,” Williamson told a radio station before heading out to the UAE.

New Zealand Cricket’s CEO David White has said that the board is keeping a tab on the situation in the UAE. He added that the board is in constant touch with the BCCI as well. "We’ve been in close contact with the BCCI, we are very comfortable with all the process they have in place. Likewise, with the CPL, we’ve got nine players there at the moment and they’ve been very vigilant with their systems as well. We’re in close collaboration with all the member countries around the world," White added.